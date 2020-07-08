Man accused of killing local protest photographer due in court Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing a local photographer in Jefferson Square Park is expected in court Wednesday.
Steven Lopez is accused of shooting and killing Tyler Gerth last month.
Investigators said Lopez stole a gun from a protester in the park and shot Gerth.
Gerth had been going to the park in downtown Louisville for weeks to photograph the protests.
Lopez is charged with murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment.
