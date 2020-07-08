Name, crest revealed for Louisville women’s pro soccer team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We now know the name of Louisville’s new team in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the NWSL. The team is backed by Soccer Holdings, LLC, the same group behind the Louisville City FC franchise in the United Soccer League (USL).
The team says the Racing moniker is used around the world by soccer clubs located close to auto, horse and cycling tracks and the use by the Louisville team marks the first use of the name in the U.S. Also unique to the team will be the use of the color lavender, again a first by a U.S. pro sports team.
Season ticket deposits of $50 per seat for Racing Louisville FC’s inaugural season at Lynn Family Stadium are being taken by the LouCity FC ticket office. For more information, go to RacingLouFC.com or call 502-568-2489.
