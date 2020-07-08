One person in critical condition after Bardstown Road double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot in Buechel, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road at about 12:19 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
An LMPD spokesman confirmed at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that a man and a woman were rushed to University Hospital. One of the victims, a man, is in critical condition. A female victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, the spokesman said.
Information about suspects or motives has not been released, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
