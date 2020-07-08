Police investigating Bardstown Road double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot in Buechel, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirms.
Officers reportedly responded to the call of a shooting in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road around 12:19 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
The victims were expected to be transported to the hospital at the time of this writing. The severity of their injuries has not been revealed.
There is no word on suspects and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
