Purdue students required to undergo COVID-19 testing before returning to campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Purdue University who want to return to campus the upcoming fall semester will have to be tested for COVID-19.
University president Mitch Daniels made the announcement on Wednesday. He says the school will cover the costs of the test.
Students who do not get tested will not be allowed to move into a residence hall and attend classes or on-campus activities.
Purdue University will also have strict policies on wearing face masks on campus.
The first day of classes is scheduled for August 24.
