Special delivery: Fort Knox mom gives birth at Louisville firehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family rushing to Louisville from Fort Knox, who were trying to make it to a hospital, didn’t quite make it on Monday night.
No one was hurt, but according to a post on the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District Facebook page, firefighters were called midway through the family’s trip around 7:45 p.m. for help because a woman was in labor and her water had just broken.
Firefighters from Pleasure Ridge Park met them on Dixie Highway so the baby could be delivered at the firehouse. Within minutes, Hallie Mae Darden was born at 7:51 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces.
Baby Hallie and mom left the hospital healthy and well.
The Facebook post reads:
“The Darden’s would like to express their sincere gratitude to the crew of 2234 for their quick action and professionalism in assisting with the arrival of their healthy baby girl.
On behalf of PRP Fire and EMS, Congratulations to the Dardens!”
