StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Next week is interesting. A strong bubble of heat will rule the SW, Plains, Midwest and parts of the Ohio Valley. Highs of 95-105 expected with heat indices nearing 110 at times. Where do we fit into that mix? That will depend on the Bermuda High in the Atlantic. It looks to send in strong east to west (backwards) flow of showers/thunderstorms into the Southeast corner of the country. Some of that may push as far northwest as AR/TN and KY. That of course will play a role on not only rain chances, but just how hot we become. For now, it appears we should experience of couple of days of mid 90s with the heat index likely go to over 100. But once we move into late next week...it will just depend on how much that tropical flow expands toward our area.