StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Well, more of the same this afternoon. A few clusters of heavy/strong thunderstorms will develop that will provide relief from the heat for a few of you. The city once again has decent data supporting one such cluster of thunderstorms...a bit earlier than previous days. Latest trends aiming toward the 2pm period. Be weather-aware if you have plans outside.
We will experience a repeat of this setup again on Thursday.
As far as the cold front goes for Friday...it is speeding up on SOME of the data today. This would allow for a drying trend into Friday night and Saturday with it remaining humid, just not as intense. The slower idea that has been in the works thus far, would lead to a more stormy Friday night setup. We’ll keep watching it.
There is another wave that drops down Sunday into Monday but its focus will be more on TN than KY. Having said that, we will be close enough to keep the rain chance in.
Next week is interesting. A strong bubble of heat will rule the SW, Plains, Midwest and parts of the Ohio Valley. Highs of 95-105 expected with heat indices nearing 110 at times. Where do we fit into that mix? That will depend on the Bermuda High in the Atlantic. It looks to send in strong east to west (backwards) flow of showers/thunderstorms into the Southeast corner of the country. Some of that may push as far northwest as AR/TN and KY. That of course will play a role on not only rain chances, but just how hot we become. For now, it appears we should experience of couple of days of mid 90s with the heat index likely go to over 100. But once we move into late next week...it will just depend on how much that tropical flow expands toward our area.
If it is unable to push this far west, get ready for a LONG stretch of mid to upper 90s.
Have a Goode one!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.