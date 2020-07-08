Sun Valley Pool reopens with restrictions following COVID-19 shutdown

VALLEY STATION, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville's outdoor public swimming pools are in the process of opening for the summer.
If you register to come to one of the three pools openings, social distancing will be a major focus for keeping these pools open during the summer.
Fairdale reopened Tuesday. Sun Valley reopened Wednesday. Algonquin is set to open Thursday.
All three have limited guests and shortened hours and you will have to sign up beforehand if you want to get in.
Denise Douglas and her kids were excited to get to the pool Wednesday, especially after not knowing if pools would be open at all just a few months ago. “I saw it on Facebook, and I immediately called in to make a reservation as soon as I saw it,” said Douglas. “It’s pretty important.”
Douglas has already been to Fairdale and Valley Station the two days they’ve been open.
She said she’s happy with how the pools have handled the situation. ”I’m just so grateful,” she said. “I’m thankful for this. I know some people are still hesitant. I think they’re doing a great job.”
The three pools will be open on different days. Click here for more information on area pools.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.