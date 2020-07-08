Teen shooting victim’s mom says it’s ‘like an open wound’ knowing suspects were his peers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teandra Bykes, the mother of 18-year-old Gregory James Jr., who was shot and killed on May 2, is speaking out about her heartbreak following arrests made in connection to his death. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police confirmed the arrests of 18-year-old Remeheo Minefield and two minors who police would not identify.
Bykes says she has waited for two long months for answers about her son’s murder. When detectives called her about the arrests, she was shocked.
“When I heard that it was people his same age, from his school, it was like an open wound again,” she explained to WAVE 3 News. “It just felt like that same day that I received the call that he was murdered.”
LMPD arrest reports allege Minefield and “multiple other suspects” robbed James and his friends during a drug deal in Chickasaw and stole their car. As the suspects drove off in the stolen vehicle, someone from inside the car shot James, who died at the scene.
Bykes says the arrests will not bring back her son, who was set to graduate from Doss High School just weeks before he was murdered. However, she is thankful for the detective who she says continues to work to find more answers in her son’s case.
“I want to thank him as well for doing what he promised he would do,” she said. “And he’s still doing it. He’s still going. He’s still pushing, so maybe this will show people that you can’t get away with this.”
LMPD has not recovered the stolen vehicle. Officers are searching for a maroon 2013 Chrysler 200 with Kentucky license plate numbered 248ZLW that is believed to have been used in the crime.
Anyone with information regarding the case should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
