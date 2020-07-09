AMBER Alert issued for 2 children out of McDonald County, Mo.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for two children.
By 5 p.m. on Thursday, the highway patrol said the grandmother and the Ford Flex were found in Stroud, Oklahoma. They said the mother and children were believed to now be in a different vehicle, a cream-colored Kia Soul with an unknown Oklahoma registration.
The children were identified as 8-year-old Genesis Padron and four-year-old Samuel Padron.
They are believed to be with 35-year-old Hilda Melendez. She is described as 130 pounds, 5-feet, 3-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
They were last seen around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 in Southwest City, Mo.
According to the highway patrol, the suspect is a non-custodial parent who assaulted the woman who was watching the children and took them from the home.
They are possibly enroute to the country of Mexico.
Troopers say recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.
