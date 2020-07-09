Arrest made following Crums Lane apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters worked to put out flames at Louisville apartment building on Thursday morning, and police say they arrested the man who started it.
It happened just after 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of Crums Lane. Crews arrived to find a fire on the first floor of the two-story apartment building.
Crews got the fire under control within 25 minutes. Nobody was hurt.
Arson investigators discovered several incendiary spot fires throughout the apartment and one man was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and several counts of wanton endangerment. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.
