Central High School hosts ‘peace walk’ to honor Breonna Taylor, George Floyd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students and staff from Central High School hosted a “peace walk” Thursday in honor of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Participants were asked to walk eight laps, or two miles, around the track at Central’s stadium on Muhammad Ali Blvd.
“It warms my heart, it definitely shows that here at Central we’re a family. It doesn’t take very much to get everybody to come out and show support,” athletic director Samantha Pitts said.
To attend the walk, people were encouraged to bring at least one unopened school or cleaning supply for families in need. Participants were also asked to bring their own face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Temperatures were taken upon entry to the stadium.
“A lot of people ask ‘well what can I do, what can we do,’ well this is just one way to show support,” English teacher Jackie Nelson said. “We want to do everything that we can to support them, to be there for the family.”
Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer and younger sister Ju’niyah, who graduated from Central High School, attended the event.
“Just to have all this extra support and so many people willing to stand and demand justice, you can’t ask for a better support team, I don’t think,” Palmer said.
After completing their laps, participants received commitment cards that encouraged them to “go the extra mile.” The card featured prompts to facilitate conversations on “positive social change” and improving race relations in Louisville.
