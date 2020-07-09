Commissioner Quarles scores legal win against Beshear Administration

Evans Orchard worked with the local health department in Scott County to comply with orders for public-facing business and outdoor attractions but struggled under what Commissioner Quarles has called “regulatory mayhem” due to the haphazard nature of the Governor’s orders. In one instance, an official told the Kentucky Proud venue that no more than 10 individuals could be in a 96,000 square foot outdoor play area. In another, an official waited five days before responding to an inquiry about reopening to the public. Seeking further clarification, Evans Orchard sent a letter to Governor Beshear’s office on June 9 about the restrictions and did not receive a response. Due to these burdens, Evans Orchard has experienced major financial losses. Without this temporary restraining order, the business could not operate its playground and event venue profitably for the remainder of the calendar year.