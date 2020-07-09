COVID-19 UPDATE: Jefferson County totals 4,378 cases, 219 deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday provided an update on Jefferson County’s coronavirus crisis.
Fischer said there have been a total of 4,378 positive tests and 219 deaths from the virus that has killed more than 130,000 Americans and 550,000 people worldwide.
The mayor once again urged the importance of protecting yourself, and by doing so, you’re protecting the community.
“What is working is social distancing, face masks and washing your hands frequently,” he said. “If you’re in a public space, please wear a face covering. It isn’t asking too much. When we wear that mask, we protect the community. No one should be in denial about this virus now.”
Fischer said a total of 53,459 Jefferson County residents have been tested, adding that 3,192 have recovered. Currently, 69 people are hospitalized and 14 are in an ICU, being treated for the coronavirus.
The mayor also said that Wednesday, there were nine new positive tests at the LMPD Training Academy. A total of 64 first responders have been diagnosed, 49 of whom have returned to work. The other 15 are still recovering.
Among the LMPD Command Staff, eight people have been tested, and one has returned positive, and another is pending.
At LMDC, 1,831 inmates have been tested throughout the crisis, and 12 have been tested positive.
