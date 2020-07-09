Expert: COVID-19 testing is up, but not sole reason for increased Louisville cases

Frazier said Tuesday and Wednesday Norton had tested around 900 people a day, most via drive-thru testing. Those daily stats are up from testing in early July of around 400 to 500 people per day. Frazier noted that could partially be due to the holiday weekend, but even with that accounted for he has noticed an increase. Frazier said a higher percentage of people being tested now are getting COVID-19 positive results.