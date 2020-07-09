Faith King joined the WAVE 3 News team in June 2020 as a multi-media journalist.
Before moving to Louisville, she spent almost two years in Alexandria, La., working as a multi-media journalist and weekend anchor.
Faith graduated from the University of South Alabama with a degree in broadcast journalism, where she fell in love with storytelling, and serving her community. That’s also where she became a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
In her free time, Faith enjoys spending time with family and friends, reading, shopping, exercising and taking naps.
She’s excited to join the WAVE 3 News team and is looking forward to telling great stories. If you have a story idea, email Faith at Faith.King@wave3.com.
