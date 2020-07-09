Final outdoor public pool open in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third and final outdoor public pool is open in Louisville.
The pool at Algonquin park opened its doors Thursday, following the opening of Fairdale and Sun Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Algonquin is operating a little bit differently, however. Unlike the other pools, it's free to get in, but you still have to register in advance.
"This is a watering hole," said Louisville Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, "so we wanted to create a positive outlook for kids. We did not want money or finances to be a barrier, and we were able to remove that."
Dorsey says thanks to some discretionary funds from the Algonquin neighborhood, swimmers at the pool don't have to worry about paying, but because they have to monitor how many people are in the pool at all times, you'll still have to sign up before you come in.
The same goes for the other two pools. Each will be open on different days, and each will be open two days a week.
Councilwoman Dorsey says she'll even try to get a job at Algonquin. It wouldn't be her first job there.
"I'm going to see if I qualify to be a lifeguard," she said. "They're going to see if I can still cut it. This was my first job, working for Louisville Metro, I was actually a cashier at Algonquin Pool, so it really is important to me to see this pool open. I know what it means to me and I want it to mean the same thing for the next generation."
For information on how to get into this pool at Algonquin of the other pools, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.