FORECAST: Dry overnight for most before scattered storms return Friday

- Less humid Saturday
- More scattered storms Sunday
- Heat build next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is dry overnight for most under a partly cloudy sky with mild temperatures in the 70s for overnight lows.
Finally, a little relief is on the way with a cold front moving through. We won’t cool down substantially, but the humidity will drop a bit for the first of the weekend. The front brings scattered thunderstorms Friday with highs in the lower 90s.
Tomorrow night will be mostly dry as the front exits our region, leaving us with low temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees by Saturday morning.
Saturday’s storm chance in the afternoon will be very small, so nearly all locations will experience a partly sunny afternoon with highs near 90.
The long-range forecast shows an area of high-pressure building in for much of next week. This will translate to drier, hotter days ahead.
