FORECAST: Quite hot and humid this afternoon with scattered gusty thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS AFTERNOON: Heat index of 98-103°
- THIS AFTERNOON: Risk of plentiful lightning, flash flooding & gusty winds with any thunderstorm that develops
- TODAY: HEAT ADVISORY for Carroll County (Ky.) through 8 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot day with highs in the mid 90s with the only way to avoid that being in the form of scattered thunderstorms, some of which could turn briefly severe. Otherwise the humidity will make it feel up to 105 degrees in some spots.
Tonight looks warm and partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog will develop where rain took place.
An approaching front increases our rain chances Friday. Despite the additional showers and thunderstorms, high will still top out in the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening but rain chances drop off through the overnight hours as drier air takes over.
Rain chances look lower on Saturday behind the front before the re-up on Sunday. Most of next week will feature a building intense heat wave.
