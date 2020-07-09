Gov. Beshear issues mask mandate for Kentucky effective Friday at 5 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has issued a mask mandate for the State of Kentucky, following more than 20 states in the country that have done the same.
Beshear said Thursday he signed an executive order mandating anyone in public wear a mask that will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m. The mandate is in regard to any customers of retail facilities including grocery stores and other forward-facing businesses.
The governor also said if anyone is outdoors in a public space and cannot be six feet from another person, masks are required.
The order will initially be in effect for a period of 30 days.
The amount of confirmed new COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth on Thursday was 333, with a total statewide since the beginning of the outbreak reaching 18,245. In Jefferson County, 86 new cases were confirmed, in Shelby County there were 8 new cases confirmed, and Hardin and Oldham Counties both confirmed 6 cases each.
Four coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 612.
A total of 461,756 tested for COVID-19 have been conducted so far in the state. Currently, 457 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus with 105 of those patients in intensive care. The total of hospitalizations since the spring due to COVID-19 is 2,747.
Recoveries have reached 4,939 statewide.
Some daycares in Kentucky are closing due to positive tests as well as high school sports activities.
