Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers says no-knock warrant ban has bipartisan support

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers on Thursday said he’s working on a bill that would ban no-knock warrants across the state.
Flanked by senators at a noontime news conference in Frankfort, Stivers opened his remarks by acknowledging the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Back in March, LMPD officers had secured a no-knock warrant ahead of the raid that turned into a shootout at Taylor’s Louisville apartment, leaving the 26-year-old former EMT dead in her hallway.
“There is not a place in law enforcement for a no-knock search warrant,” Stivers said.
In the Taylor case, while the narcotics officers had the no-knock warrant, they said they knocked on her door three times before they forced the door open with a ram. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police investigators afterward that he and Taylor heard the knocks on the door, but when they asked who was there, there was no response.
Stivers said his draft of the bill would allow for exceptions, such as in hostage situations. Stivers, a Republican, said he’s received bipartisan support for the bill that he plans to introduce in January.
Other aspects of law enforcement -- such as training and de-escalation techniques -- likely will be incorporated into the bill in some way. He also said there would be specific consequences for officers who do not follow the updated protocols.
Louisville’s Metro Council recently passed Breonna’s Law, banning no-knock warrants in Jefferson County.
