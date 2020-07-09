LMPD: 2 protesters arrested after group blocks car, throws explosive at old Louisville jail downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested near the old Louisville jail building Thursday.
LMPD spokesperson Jessie Halladay said protesters downtown on Armory Street were blocking a car from exiting a parking garage before beginning to beat on the car. Halladay said officers watching what was happening from the roof of the old jail began to fire pepper balls at the group to disperse the crowd so the driver of the car could leave the area.
Another demonstrator then threw a mortar firework toward the back of the building while trying to break a window, Halladay said.
Two arrests were made. The suspects’ identities have not been released.
During the incident, Halladay said a person, possible a juvenile, was hurt and transported to the hospital for treatment via EMS. An investigation into what led to her getting hurt is being conducted.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.