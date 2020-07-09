Lou City Confirms Their Remaining Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: Lou City FC) - In conjunction with the USL Championship, Louisville City FC has set game times for its remaining regular-season fixtures and received another home date at Lynn Family Stadium.
Sunday’s 5 p.m. kickoff with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, with national coverage on ESPN2 and SiriusXM FC, represents the earliest the boys in purple are expected to kick off during their final 15 games.
LouCity’s next eight contests will all be played at Lynn Family Stadium, including an Aug. 15 matchup against Loudon United FC that has shifted to Louisville. Home games will kick off at 8 p.m. in the heat of the summer before dialing back to 7:30 p.m. in the fall.
A majority of LouCity’s games will be played against “Group E” opponents Indy Eleven, Saint Louis FC and Sporting KC II to limit travel requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The USL previously approved unbalanced schedules allowing for a club to host more than it plays away.
See a full listing of games and locations below with all times Eastern. An updated broadcast schedule consisting of local TV (WDRB’s family of networks) and radio (iHeart Media stations) will be announced later.
• July 12: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (5 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• July 18: LouCity vs. Saint Louis FC (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• July 25: LouCity vs. Sporting KC II (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• July 29: LouCity vs. Sporting KC II (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• Aug. 8: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• Aug. 12: LouCity vs. Sporting KC II (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• Aug. 15: LouCity vs. Loudon United FC (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• Aug. 26: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven (8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• Aug. 29: Saint Louis FC vs. LouCity (8 p.m. at West Community Stadium)
• Sept. 5: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity (7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium)
• Sept. 12: LouCity vs. Saint Louis FC (7:30 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• Sept. 16: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity (7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium)
• Sept. 19: LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC (7:30 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium)
• Sept. 26: Saint Louis FC vs. LouCity (8 p.m. at West Community Stadium)
• Oct. 3: LouCity vs. Sporting KC II (7:30 p.m. Lynn Family Stadium)
About Louisville City FC: Since its first season in 2015, LouCity has gone on to be the most successful USL modern era club, winning five trophies (three Eastern Conference titles and two USL Championship titles) in its first five seasons. LouCity’s remarkable 2017 campaign included winning the USL Cup in the club’s first appearance in the final. Despite a midseason coaching change, LouCity won its second USL Cup in 2018, becoming the first back-to-back USL Cup winner in the USL modern era. In 2019, the club once again won the Eastern Conference title and was a USL Championship finalist.
Get the latest news on Louisville City FC at LouCity.com and via the club’s channels on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.