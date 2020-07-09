Lou City Confirms Their Remaining Schedule

About Louisville City FC: Since its first season in 2015, LouCity has gone on to be the most successful USL modern era club, winning five trophies (three Eastern Conference titles and two USL Championship titles) in its first five seasons. LouCity’s remarkable 2017 campaign included winning the USL Cup in the club’s first appearance in the final. Despite a midseason coaching change, LouCity won its second USL Cup in 2018, becoming the first back-to-back USL Cup winner in the USL modern era. In 2019, the club once again won the Eastern Conference title and was a USL Championship finalist.