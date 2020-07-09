Maker’s Mark Distillery reopens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon is back. The Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto is open once again. Tours will look a bit different for now as the distillery welcomes fans and friends back.
Visitors must make a reservation in advance. Click here for more information. You can make reservations up to four weeks in advance, and each group will be limited to eight people. Tour price is $25 per person, which includes a tasting glass visitors may keep. Visitors may do their own wax-dipping of bottles purchased in the distillery gift shop, if they choose.
The tour will include the main campus of the distillery, a warehouse and a bourbon tasting.
Masks will be required.
Debit and credit cards only. No cash will be accepted.
The distillery’s restaurant, Star Hill Provisions, will reopen Wednesday, July 22 and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays 11:30 am to 4 pm.
