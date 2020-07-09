School to hold Breonna Taylor peace walk today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A peace walk will be held today in memory of Breonna Taylor.
Students and staff at Louisville’s Central High School are hosting the walk at their football stadium in the 1400 block of W. Jefferson St.
The goal is to walk eight laps around the stadium track to honor Taylor.
Each person who attends will receive a "Going the Extra Mile" commitment card to encourage improvement on race relations in Louisville.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to everyone. You must bring an unopened school supply or cleaning item to patricipate. Each of those items will be donated.
