Semi hauling lumber overturns on Kentucky roadway, killing 1

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - At least one person was killed in an early-morning crash in Pulaski County on Thursday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash happened on Kentucky 90, about two miles from U.S. 27, near Lake Cumberland Pro Bass.
The crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer that was hauling lumber.
The cabinet said one person died, but he or she has not been identified.
Calls to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office for more details have yet to be returned.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.