StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

Quite the hot afternoon ahead with humidity levels a bit higher than previous days. With highs in the mid 90s, the heat index looks to cross over 100 at times. Please be careful if you have extended plans outside. Remember to take care of your pets (especially keep them off the hot pavement) and check on your neighbors!
Once again, the only relief today from the heat will be from isolated strong t-storms.
Strong t-storms to our west tonight may survive in a much weaker state for Southern Indiana in the morning. The main action will be when we heat up again Friday afternoon but coverage more limited locally compared to Northern Indiana and Ohio. Having said that, the radar will light up at times.
Saturday is looking more dry at this point with a risk for t-storms to roll in from the NW Sunday. Some of those could be strong.
We will start off next week fairly quite and “normal” in terms of the heat.
By mid to late week, different story. An intense heat wave will reach into our area with highs in the 95-100 degree range with the heat index not excessive to start with, but that too will increase. Either way, upper 90s is upper 90s. It will take a toll.
