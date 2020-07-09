Tori Gessner joined the WAVE 3 News team as a multimedia journalist in June 2020.
Born and raised in Virginia Beach, Va., she is excited to make Kentucky her new home!
For the past two years, Tori worked for the CBS affiliate in Myrtle Beach, S.C. While in the Palmetto State, she covered several major stories, including the ambush and killing of seven law enforcement officers in Florence, S.C., the historic flooding in Horry County in 2018 and two major hurricanes -- Florence and Dorian.
Tori earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from the University of South Carolina. She is a proud Gamecock!
When Tori isn’t running around town with her camera, you’ll likely find her eating her way through Louisville or exploring local shops.
Tori is excited to tell your stories. Send her an email at tori.gessner@wave3.com to share story ideas or just to say “Hi!”
