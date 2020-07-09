Vietnam war vet asks community to send birthday cards to Fairview Park woman turning 100 years old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea native and Vietnam War veteran Cliff Krasnosky says he has so much love for Harriet Beekman.
“She’s like a motherly figure to me,” said Krasnosky.
Krasnosky first connected with Beekman when he received one of her care packages while he was in Vietnam more than 50 years ago.
"When you were a veteran or serviceman over there, to get mail or a package from someone was tremendous," he added.
Beekman lives in Fairview Park and even to this day, at 99 years old, she still sends care packages to the troops.
Krasnosky planned on throwing Beekman a 100th birthday party at the American Legion in Fairview, but COVID-19 canceled those plans.
Krasnosky is now asking the public for help to show his dear friend some appreciation by sending her birthday cards.
“She received a card from her son just saying, ‘Mom, I love you,‘ and she says I just love getting cards,” said Krasnosky.
Beekman's birthday is on July 22.
You can send the cards to the Fairview Park American Legion at 19311 Lorain Road.
Krasnosky would like for you to put Beekman’s name on the envelope.
