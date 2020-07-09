Louisville Metro Council members demand release of documents in Breonna Taylor case, including Vision Russell Plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight members of the Louisville Metro Council are demanding Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD release all documents regarding the Breonna Taylor case and The Vision Russell Plan, a city project with the intent of revitalizing Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.
Taylor’s family’s attorneys accuse the City of Louisville and Louisville Metro police investigators of targeting Taylor’s boyfriend to bring in a new, large-scale development project. The lawsuit claims Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, began being targeted, residents were evicted, and homes that were purchased by the city were demolished. However, some residents lingered, such as Glover, who remained an obstacle for the project.
The lawsuit also alleges LMPD officers were led to believe that by focusing on Glover and his home, they were targeting some of the city’s biggest crime and drug rings, when in reality, the lawsuit claims, they were a setback to a large real estate development deal spearheaded by the mayor and his administration.
