Businesses double down on mandatory mask order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Gov. Andy Beshear announcing that use of masks in public will be mandatory for at least 30 days, next time you go to any business there may be some prerequisites before being able to go in.
Walking into Revelry in Nulu looks a lot different. You have to sanitize your hands and make sure you have a mask on. Mo McKnight Howe has been selling local art in the neighborhood for about six years. However, the last four months have been anything but ordinary; much like the unique items she sells.
“It’s been really tough,” McKnight Howe says. “Its been the hardest year ever to be a small business owner.”
McKnight Howe says she’s had to make tough decisions; which ultimately led to not letting anyone in without following the rules. She has a sign posted right in front of the door. McKnight Howe didn’t want to threaten her livelihood and others lives by not enforcing safety measures.
“Everyone has been pretty good about it,” McKnight Howe said. “We have a couple of nay-sayers, but overall; our number one priority is my employees health and our customers health.”
Now that Gov. Beshear has ordered that masks be mandatory, owners like McKnight Howe have a leg to stand on. Beshear said owners can refuse customers in who aren’t wearing masks.
“There’s great social responsibility,” said Sarah Davasher–Wisdom, President of Greater Louisville Inc. “Were trying to do all we can to get those information to those businesses.”
Beshear said there will be warnings before fines. He hasn’t released any more details than that, leaving some questions for business owners.
Louisville Metro Health and Wellness says they’ll be working with businesses to educate them, and down the line make sure rules are being followed inside the restaurants, stores and other businesses..
“It’s helpful to have the order,” Davasher–Wisdom said. “We just need the additional information to support the businesses that don’t know what to do.”
