Coronavirus survivor supports statewide mask order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jody Demling’s day-to-day life looks a lot different than it did just three months ago.
Every day, he exercises with resistance bands to strengthen the muscles in his thighs, arms, and shoulders. He also does breathing exercises to get his lungs back in shape.
“I’ve come a long way in a couple of months, but there’s still a ways to go,” Demling said.
In April Demling, who’s a WAVE 3 Sports contributor and a well-known face among University of Louisville fans, spent 15 days in Norton Brownsboro hospital, seven of them on a ventilator, battling the coronavirus.
“I go to the hospital [and] the nurse, he says, ‘your temperature is 104.5 degrees,‘” Demling said. “And I’m like, ‘what, like okay.’ I didn’t remember a whole lot the rest of that day. The following morning the doctor says, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this for precaution. We’re gonna put you on the ventilator.’”
Nearly three months later Demling is home recovering. He walks between three and five miles per day. And when he leaves his house, he told WAVE 3 News he makes sure to grab his mask.
“I’ve got multiple masks to make sure I’ve got one in my car,” Demling said. “I mean, I’m going to wear it.”
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order mandating masks in Kentucky.
According to the executive order, Kentuckians are required to wear masks:
“While inside, or waiting in line to enter, any: retail establishment; grocery store; pharmacy; hair salon/barbershop; nail salon/spa; tattoo parlor; child care facility; restaurant or bar (when not seated and consuming food or beverage); health care setting, or; any other indoor public space in which it is difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from all individuals who are not members of that person’s household;
“While waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit, or while riding in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle, or driving any of the above while customers are present; or
“While in outdoor public spaces in which the person cannot maintain a physical distance of six feet from all individuals who are not members of the person’s household and is not otherwise covered by previously issued guidance.”
There are exceptions to the rule.
According to the order, they include “children who are five or younger and any person with a disability, or physical or mental impairment, that prevents them from safely wearing a face covering.”
Demling told WAVE 3 News he’s given the executive order a lot of thought.
After Beshear’s announcement, he tweeted this:
Demling said he’s still unsure how he contracted the virus back in March, and wonders if a face covering would’ve helped prevent it.
“I would’ve worn a mask in March,” he said. “If I could’ve given up the fact that I wasn’t going to have the 15 scariest days of my life, I would trade that in a heartbeat. "
Demling’s rehabilitation process is still likely to take months, but as he regains his strength, he’s asking people to be thoughtful, follow the rules and wear their masks.
“I’m fortunate that I’m here,” he said. “And if you have to wear a mask to help for you or for someone else, to save someone else, then just do it. It’s not that big of a deal, really.”
