Deadly crash closes I-65 North in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed after a deadly two vehicle crash early this afternoon.
According to Shepherdsville police, the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. at the 117 mile marker. A tractor trailer and SUV were the vehicles involved.
Police estimate it will be at least two hours before the crash scene is cleared.
TRIMARC maps also show delays southbound in the area of the crash. Heavy traffic is also being reported on surface streets in the area.
This story will be updated.
