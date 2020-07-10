Fischer discusses demonstration issues after protesters surround ribbon-cutting event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer sat down with WAVE 3 News to discuss what happened after protesters shut down a ribbon cutting the mayor was participating in for a new apartment building in west Louisville.
Protesters gathered behind Fischer as he was addressing the crowd, prompting the mayor to sit down and listen to them.
The group held signs and revealed a banner that read 'Fire! Fire! Gentrifier!' The phrase was chanted as well.
Fischer, then, approached the group.
After speaking to protesters, one yelled out “We don’t want to have one-on-ones” - a response to a Fischer offer to meet with members.
The same person then said, “You need to talk to the community.”
Fischer next made his way to his vehicle. The protesters surrounded it but eventually allowed him to leave after LMPD showed up.
The car of another woman at the event was blocked for a period of time as well. Previous to that protesters had confronted her.
The mayor was attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Montgomery Apartments, a new, affordable-housing community in the Portland neighborhood.
Several people spoke before Fischer including developers, who before protesters arrived, said they hoped to spur inclusiveness in the city and urged others to do the same.
"The advantaged need to support the ones in need," Gregg Rochman, a leader of the group Urban Acupuncture, said. "The oppressed deserve reparations, and the victims deserve justice."
Protesters gathered at the affordable housing complex after the mayor had left said they believed what was being done was gentrification.
"If you want to give your money to black people to build up their community, that's what we'll do," one protester said to developers.
Another told them she didn’t want to rely on legislation, corporations, or the mayor to invest in the community.
“If you care about black lives, pull your checkbook out,” she said. “Send some money to our PayPals, Cash app us, Venmo us right now.”
Protesters also demanded police accountability, and that charges be brought against the police officers that killed Breonna Taylor. Some had signs asking fisher to be fired or resign.
A WAVE 3 News photographer at the scene said things became tense very quickly.
