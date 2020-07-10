Fischer insists there’s no LMPD stand-down order, pushes for peace after ribbon-cutting ceremony crashed by demonstrators

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer sat down with WAVE 3 News to discuss what happened after protesters shut down a ribbon cutting the mayor was participating in for a new apartment building in west Louisville.
Protesters gathered behind Fischer as he was addressing the crowd, prompting the mayor to sit down and listen to them.
The group held signs and revealed a banner that read 'Fire! Fire! Gentrifier!' The phrase was chanted as well.
Fischer, then, approached the group.
After speaking to protesters, one yelled out “We don’t want to have one-on-ones” - a response to a Fischer offer to meet with members.
The same person then said, “You need to talk to the community.”
Fischer next made his way to his vehicle. The protesters surrounded it but eventually allowed him to leave after LMPD showed up.
The car of another woman at the event was blocked for a period of time as well. Previous to that protesters had confronted her.
The mayor was attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Montgomery Apartments, a new, affordable-housing community in the Portland neighborhood.
Several people spoke before Fischer including developers, who before protesters arrived, said they hoped to spur inclusiveness in the city and urged others to do the same.
"The advantaged need to support the ones in need," Gregg Rochman, a leader of the group Urban Acupuncture, said. "The oppressed deserve reparations, and the victims deserve justice."
Protesters gathered at the affordable housing complex after the mayor had left said they believed what was being done was gentrification.
"If you want to give your money to black people to build up their community, that's what we'll do," one protester said to developers.
Another told them she didn’t want to rely on legislation, corporations, or the mayor to invest in the community.
“If you care about black lives, pull your checkbook out,” she said. “Send some money to our PayPals, Cash app us, Venmo us right now.”
Protesters also demanded police accountability, and that charges be brought against the police officers that killed Breonna Taylor. Some had signs asking Fischer to be fired or resign.
A WAVE 3 News photographer at the scene said things became tense very quickly.
When speaking about what happened on Friday evening with Shannon Cogan and John Boel on WAVE 3 News at 6 p.m., Fischer first acknowledged that the city needs more projects like the Montgomery Apartments project.
“Everybody in every part of town deserves a nice place to live,” Fischer said. “That’s what the people of west Louisville tell us constantly. That’s what Vision Russell is about, Russell Place apartments is about, involving the neighbors in that as well.”
The Vision Russell Plan is a city project with the intent of revitalizing Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. It has come under fire recently as Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers claim the City of Louisville and LMPD targeted people like Taylor’s ex-boyfriend to move them out of the area in order to bring in the development project.
Eight members of the Louisville Metro Council sent Fischer’s office and letter on Thursday demanding the release of all documents regarding the Breonna Taylor case and its potential ties to The Vision Russell Plan. Those council members allege Fischer is not being transparent about the ongoings of the project.
Fischer said he plans to give the council the documents they’re looking for.
“We are open by default,” he said. “We have been honored nationally for our transparency efforts. So, whether it’s this project or any other project, we’re happy to do that. Most of our metro council has been involved with our Russell neighborhood deliberations as well. So, unless there’s something locked up by the FBI or attorney general, all the information we have is absolutely available to anybody.”
Fischer, when then asked how protesters should be handled if becoming unruly and violent, insisted there has never been a stand-down order under his administration for police.
Last month, LMPD officers reached out to WAVE 3 News with concerns they are being told by the mayor’s office to retreat during violent protesting.
“I don’t even know what stand down means,” he said. “We always say if you can de-escalate because that is a better solution, as opposed to escalating the situation, you have to start with that. But people’s lives come first.”
Fischer said the behavior of some rioters who have chosen to vandalize and tear apart the city during the recent civil unrest is not conducive as the community waits for the ruling of Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the FBI in the Breonna Taylor case. Protesters are pushing for the firing of the three LMPD officers involved in her death.
“They are an important group, an important part of this city, exercising their First Amendment when they do it peacefully,” Fischer said of demonstrators in Louisville. “That’s the way it needs to be done.”
The mayor ended his thoughts by acknowledging that police and criminal justice reform is long overdue in Louisville.
“Let’s come together around these important issues, around racial justice, around systemic racism, around opportunities, around jobs for everybody,” he urged, “so that we can move forward as a city and make sure we’re doing the type of police reform and criminal justice reform that is long overdue in our city and our country as well.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.