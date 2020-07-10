FORECAST: 2 rounds of weekend storms before next week’s heat

- Early morning and afternoon storms on Sunday
- Dangerous heat mid to late next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s cold front has pushed east of our area, ending the rain chance for us this evening and overnight.
Expect a decent breeze with temperatures heading down into the 60s by Saturday morning. Nearly all of the daylight hours of Saturday will be dry, but the storm chance will begin to increase after sunset. Afternoon high temperatures won’t be quite as hot on Saturday, with urban areas getting close to 90 degrees.
A band of thunderstorms will move in Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday. Right now it appears that these storms will be weakening upon arrival, but a stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out still. Lows will be near 70 early Sunday. The early morning round of storms will be gone by sunrise Sunday, but renewed storm activity will pop up Sunday afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong, with the best chance of a severe storm or two southeast of Louisville.
By Monday we’ll see the nicest weather of the next 10 or more days as lower humidity and highs in the 80s arrive. The 90s quickly return on Tuesday, and by mid to late next week, we’ll see the hottest of 2020 so far with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values well above 100 degrees.
