FORECAST: 2 rounds of weekend storms before next week’s heat

A band of thunderstorms will move in Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday. Right now it appears that these storms will be weakening upon arrival, but a stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out still. Lows will be near 70 early Sunday. The early morning round of storms will be gone by sunrise Sunday, but renewed storm activity will pop up Sunday afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong, with the best chance of a severe storm or two southeast of Louisville.