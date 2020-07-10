FORECAST: Sunny, hot day before storms return overnight

- SUNDAY: Strong/severe t-storms possible
- NEXT WEEK: Dangerous heat mid to late week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be mainly dry and hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. We’ll watch for scattered shower and thunderstorm chances to increase around sunset.
A band of thunderstorms races into the region tonight and early Sunday morning. These thunderstorms look to weaken as they arrive and move through the region but some thunderstorms still may be strong. Lows will be near 70 early tomorrow.
Our first round of Sunday storms will fade through the morning, but another chance for storms pops up for the afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong, with gusty winds, heavy rain, small hail, and plentiful lighting. Highs remain in the 80s. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances fade during the evening leaving behind mainly clear skies with lows in the 60s.
Most of next week will feature a building heatwave.
