Houdini, the I-65 Goat is now a dad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -He was famous once, but now he’s a stay-at-home dad. Houdini, the I-65 Goat, is now the father of twins.
Houdini was famous for his antics, mainly standing alongside I-65, very close to I-65, but then but disappearing before anyone could catch him. Houdini was injured in a traffic mishap back in 2018, and then went to his current home in at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, Kentucky the following year.
There he met Henriette, and the as of yet unnamed twin boys were born in April. Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary is asking for help naming the kids on the group’s Facebook page.
