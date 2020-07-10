How will people be penalized for not wearing a mask in Kentucky?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Answers to questions regarding the enforcement of people in the Commonwealth to wear face masks in public following Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order announcement on Thursday are not quite clear.
Briefly, the governor explained that after the order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, those who do not comply will receive warnings, then fines, if they do not wear masks.
No further elaboration was given.
The actual executive order cites the authority to impose penalties, citing existing laws rather than specific details.
Beshear said he would offer further insight on Friday.
The order is set for an initial period of 30 days.
