Jason Glass named state’s new commissioner of education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Board of Education, operating without a leader since December, has named Dr. Jason Glass its new commissioner.
The Brandenburg native returns to his home state after serving as superintendent for Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement about the news Friday:
“My first action as Governor was to overhaul the Kentucky Board of Education by reorganizing it with members who believe in our educators and our public schools – and today, after a national search, the board selected a new leader not based on politics, but on his vision for improving our public schools. We welcome Dr. Jason Glass, our state’s new commissioner of education, back to Kentucky. Dr. Glass has deep roots in Kentucky education, and his years of public education experience in classrooms, as superintendent and state director of education will help ensure our children come first. Congratulations – now it’s time to get to work.”
The KBE also had interviewed Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith, the current JCPS assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, and Dr. Julian Vasquez Heilig, dean of the College of Education at the University of Kentucky.
