Local business creates mandatory mask rule, doctor weighs in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Morris Deli has a new rule amid the coronavirus pandemic: Customers must wear a mask to go inside.
Manager Joe Brockman said the requirement has caused some controversy.
“We don’t really feel like we’re making a stand,” he said. “We just feel like we’re doing what’s in the best interest of the business, and the best interest of our loyal customer base. For myself, I think if someone’s out in public and they’re away from everyone, I don’t think they should have to wear a mask, but once they come through that door, it’s private property, and it’s a business owner’s right at that point.”
Customers like Glennon Orthoper support the decision.
“Every business should have their own rules, so if a business wants to make it mandatory for everyone to wear a mask, I think they should,” Orthoper said.
Dr. Monalisa Tailor, an internal medicine physician with Norton Healthcare, said wearing a mask could help protect someone, and those around them from the coronavirus; this is especially true for people who are asymptomatic.
“We know that those folks feel well and they’re going out and doing things, and by being out and being in different places, if they cough, sneeze, accidentally spit while they’re talking, that will spread the virus that is just sitting there waiting,” Tailor said.
Brockman said it’s the deli’s goal to avoid situations that spread the virus further.
