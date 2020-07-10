Louisvillians react to first day of Kentucky’s mandatory mask order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky's statewide mask order went into effect Friday night for the next 30 days.
Governor Beshear’s executive order says masks are required indoors, in places like grocery stores, salons, restaurants, bars, and public transit. It also applies if someone is outside and cannot stay six feet apart.
Captain’s Quarters on River Road reminding their customers on Facebook Thursday night, saying masks will be required at the restaurant:
“It keeps our employees safer and keeps our customers safer,” Andrew Masterson, partner at Captain’s Quarters said. “And it’s, you know, I know it’s an inconvenience to people and there’s a lot of divisiveness about it and people aren’t happy about it but I think it’s best for our customers and our employees which I think is most important.”
Captain's Quarters customer Mike Keeney said when the restaurant reopened he made sure to wear a mask, even before it was required, especially when he is inside the restaurant.
"I don't understand. It's not that difficult," Kenney said about wearing a mask. "I mean I have bronchial asthma it's an underlying thing. I don't have trouble breathing in a mask."
The governor’s executive order to wear masks lasts for 30 days.
"I think it's way too late," Kenney. "I think it should have been a mandate very early on as soon as any scientific evidence indicated that this could prevent or reduce the transmission of COVID-19."
Captain's Quarters making sure everyone is masked up, requiring anyone who comes inside the restaurant to wear a mask until they are seated.
“We’ve gotten a positive response from most of our guests,” Masterson said. “We have gotten some who said they won’t come back and I understand and we’ll miss them. But we’re going to do the right thing and enforce the policy and make sure everybody stays safe.”
Governor Beshear said Friday businesses can’t serve anyone without a mask, including grocery stores and retail, otherwise, they could be shut down.
He also said health department workers will go to high traffic areas to make sure people are wearing masks.
