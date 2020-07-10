Man in critical condition after being found shot in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to University Hospital after he was found shot early Friday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but LMPD confirmed the man was found shot in the 2800 block of West Jefferson Street at about 2 a.m.
The man, whose identity was not immediately known, was last reported in critical condition.
There are no suspects in the case. It’s also not yet known what led to the shooting.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
