Protesters surround Fischer at ribbon-cutting event, police called in
Protesters surrounded Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's vehicle as he was leaving a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | July 10, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 12:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters shut down a news conference Friday at which Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new apartment building.

Protesters gathered behind Fischer as he was addressing the crowd, prompting the mayor to sit down and listen to them.

Eventually, Fischer made his way, with his security guard, to his vehicle. The protesters surrounded the mayor’s vehicle, but arriving officers helped disperse the crowd so Fischer could leave the area.

The mayor was attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Montgomery Apartments, a new, affordable-housing community in the Portland neighborhood.

A WAVE 3 News photographer at the scene said things became tense very quickly.

