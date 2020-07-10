Protesters surround Fischer at ribbon-cutting event, police escort mayor out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had to be escorted out of a ribbon-cutting event for a new apartment complex Friday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but a WAVE 3 News photographer reported that protesters surrounded Fischer and wouldn’t let him get to his car. LMPD officers eventually escorted him from the chaos.
The mayor was attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Montgomery Apartments, a new, affordable-housing community in the Portland neighborhood.
The WAVE 3 News photographer said things became tense very quickly.
This story will be updated.
