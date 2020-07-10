Protesters surround Fischer at ribbon-cutting event, police escort mayor out

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had to be escorted out of a ribbon-cutting event for a new apartment complex Friday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | July 10, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 11:50 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer had to be escorted out of a ribbon-cutting event for a new apartment complex Friday morning.

Few details were immediately available, but a WAVE 3 News photographer reported that protesters surrounded Fischer and wouldn’t let him get to his car. LMPD officers eventually escorted him from the chaos.

The mayor was attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Montgomery Apartments, a new, affordable-housing community in the Portland neighborhood.

The WAVE 3 News photographer said things became tense very quickly.

