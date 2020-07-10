StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

The air is humid now which will help fuel some thunderstorms for a few more hours. But the thunderstorm window will be limited today. That is because dry air will flow in quickly this afternoon and evening with gusts up to 30 mph at times.
This dry punch will allow for a nice Saturday with the area looking to be void of rain and crazy high humidity.
However, we will flip things around again Saturday night into Sunday with our next system. This one looks to kick up thunderstorms in the pre-dawn hours Sunday and then again Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorm coverage and intensity will be determined by how much heating we gain in the late morning/midday period. If there is enough, Sunday afternoon has the potential to be a busy one for us with severe wind/hail and flash flooding. We’ll watch it.
We will then pick up another dry pocket of air to allow for looks to be the “pick of the next 10 days” on Monday with sunshine and low humidity. In fact, it may be the “pick of the next 20 days”...
The heat wave will start Tuesday. Today’s video will cover all of this in more detail...
Have a Goode One!
