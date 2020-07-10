UPDATE: LMPD video shows demonstrator kicking car after pretending to be hit on Armory Place Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police released video of a situation involving demonstrators and the driver of a car on Armory Place, a few blocks away from Jefferson Square Park, on Thursday. The video shows a man pretending to be hit by the car and laying in the street before getting up and kicking the car.
Other demonstrators were in the roadway blocking the driver from leaving the area. Shortly after, LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington said police began to fire pepper balls at the protesters from the roof of the old jail building to disperse the crowd.
Two adults were arrested. Cheyenne A. Osuala, 20, of St. Matthews, is charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Metro police say Osuala was arrested after she wouldn’t leave the parking garage property when told to by officers.
Another demonstrator, Majik J. Madale, 22, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Madale was arrested after a short foot chase by a detective who saw him throw an explosive device, described by Halladay as a mortar firework, toward the back of the Old Jail Building.
A teenager also ended up needing medical treatment Thursday night.
LMPD released body cam video of an incident involving a juvenile who was hurt during the disturbance and taken to the hospital. Sgt. Washington says the body cam video shows the girl fell while walking downstairs in the parking garage after disobeying orders from officers to stay where she was. The video shows officers trying to help the girl after the fall before she is seen running away.
Washington said independent live stream video shot by before she falls shows the girl was taking part in the protest. Police called for EMS to treat the girl for shortness of breath approximately 20 minutes after she was recorded falling.
The incident is being investigated by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit, Washington said.
Watch the body camera video below.
