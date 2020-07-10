VIDEO: Protesters surround Fischer at ribbon-cutting event, police called in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters shut down a news conference Friday at which Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new apartment building.
Protesters gathered behind Fischer as he was addressing the crowd, prompting the mayor to sit down and listen to them.
Eventually, Fischer made his way, with his security guard, to his vehicle. The protesters surrounded the mayor’s vehicle, but arriving officers helped disperse the crowd so Fischer could leave the area.
The mayor was attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Montgomery Apartments, a new, affordable-housing community in the Portland neighborhood.
A WAVE 3 News photographer at the scene said things became tense very quickly.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.