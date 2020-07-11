ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this evening

- Strong storms tonight, more of a scattered storm chance after 10:00 p.m.
- Heavy thunderstorms move back in very early Sunday morning
- Scattered strong storms Sunday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms moving in around sunset this evening may contain gusty winds, potentially severe at times.
An Alert Day has been declared through 10:00 p.m. for this potential.
Additional scattered storms are possible overnight, with an uptick before sunrise.
The round of storms moving through Sunday morning will likely still be in the area until about lunchtime, leaving room for more scattered to numerous storm development by late afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong with wind and hail.
Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances fade Sunday evening, leaving behind mainly clear skies and lows in the 60s.
Monday looks to be the pick day of our 10 day outlook when it comes to sunshine and a less-humid feel. Soak it up!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.