Family of Shelby Gazaway, shot and killed by police, still pleading for answers from LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in November 2019, Shelby Gazaway was shot and killed at a Kroger in the Portland neighborhood. Months later, the family says as time goes on, it seems that answers continue to get further away.
The family still doesn’t know exactly what happened the night Shelby Gazaway, a son, a brother, a nephew, died.
“We’re not here to protest, we’re here to pray,” Sharon Gazaway-Bell, Shelby’s aunt, said. They’re praying for answers.
The Gazaways invited friends, family and the media to talk about Shelby Gazaway’s case at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Saturday morning.
The family attained a lawyer and filed an Open Records Request, which has been denied.
Gazaway-Bell said a lawsuit has been filed against LMPD’s decision to not accept the ORR.
“If you have an open records policy, you need to follow your own policy,” Gazaway-Bell said.
The Gazaways’ lawyer asked the Kroger store where the incident happened for surveillance video. The store’s representative said denied the family’s attorney.
“We just want to know what happened,” Gazaway-Bell said. “There’s hundreds of ways we can find out, the easiest; autopsy, and the video, the rest of the body cam footage with audio.”>
LMPD released surveillance video that was released, shortly after the fatal incident. Police said an altercation inside of the Kroger store eventually led to gunfire between Gazaway and another person. Officers claim Gazaway left the store and fired at police, but cannot be seen from the released body cam footage.
The Gazaway’s say the video only shows part of the what went on that night. They believe there’s more to the story, and they want to know what that is.
“It’s not an old story,” Gazaway – Bell said. “It doesn’t need to be buried, we don’t want to be forgotten.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to LMPD for comment and information on any developments on the case. As of the time this article was posted LMPD has not responded to request for comment.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.